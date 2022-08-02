Dessers Not Ruling Out Genk’s Exit

Cyriel Dessers has refused to guarantee he will remain at Belgian outfit KRC Genk beyond this summer even though he admitted he is happy at the club.

Dessers has thrived this season following injury to his compatriot Paul Onuachu.

The 27-year-old scored a brace as Genk defeated Standard Liege 3-1 at the Luminus Arena on Sunday.

The striker has netted thrice and provided one assist in three league outings for the Smurfs this season.

Dessers impressed during a loan stint with Eredivisie side, Sparta Rotterdam last season.

He has been linked with a move to Danish Superliga outfit, FC Copenhagen and Serie A new boys, Cremonese.

“I’m really enjoying myself here, with this team and this coach (Wouter Vrancken), who makes a great impression on me,” Dessers was quoted by Voetbak Premieur.

“But yes, I am 27 years old, I still have two years on my contract. Maybe now is the time to take the step abroad….