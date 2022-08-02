Don’t Be Too Selfish With Your Future -Saha Warns Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for being too selfish with his decision making as he tries to force his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Saha in a chat with UK Mirror, said questioned the Portuguese international’s loyalty to the Red Devils despite what the club has done for him.

It is believed the 37-year-old is desperate to play in the Champions League next season.

He however, urged him to rethink his decision and stay with Man United with the Premier League season set to kick off on Friday.

He said: “I’m not Cristiano but as someone who seems to be a supporter of Manchester United, I have felt like he hasn’t shown completely enough of that, he is thinking about himself.

“I am not going to judge him because he is an immense player and I’m not in his position, but I would have loved him to stay because he’s a terrific player. No-one can judge his actions at this moment because it’s his own career.”