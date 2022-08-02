FIFA Celebrates Aribo’s Brilliant Solo Goal Vs Villarreal

World football governing body, FIFA, has hailed Nigeria international Joe Aribo, after he scored a superb individual goal against Villarreal in Saturday’s preseason game at Saint Mary’s.

The Saints lost 2-1 to Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal in the friendly as they prepare for the new season.

But the highlight of the game was Aribo’s goal which was the equalizer in the 64th minute.

Also Read: Dessers Not Ruling Out Genk’s Exit

The former Rangers star collected the ball in his own half, ran towards Villarreal’s half, beat a couple of markers before planting the ball into the far corner.

And in its reaction, FIFA published a video of the goal, and wrote:”This goal excited @SouthamptonFC fans yesterday.

“Lung-bursting run from own half

Slalom style to rival best ⛷️ stars

“Take a bow @J_Aribo19 😮👏.”

Southampton will kickoff the Premier League campaign away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…