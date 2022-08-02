Firmino: Liverpool Is My Home

Liverpool striker, Roberto Firmino has put to rest reports that he’s planning to leave the club this summer.

The Brazilian international has confirmed that he has no intention to leave Anfield.

The Brazilian international has been linked with a move away from Anfield following the arrival of striker Darwin Nunez.

Juventus reportedly had a £20million bid rejected for him last week.

However, Firmino has now expressed his desire to stay at Liverpool.

Speaking to TNT Brazil, Firmino said: “I love this team, city and fans.

“I’m here at Liverpool and I want to stay.”

