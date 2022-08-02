Kepa Set To Join Osimhen At Napoli

Serie A club Napoli are in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa is looking for regular football after playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli are looking for a new goalkeeper after David Ospina left the club at the end of last season.

The Partenopei have their sights on the Spaniard who Chelsea bought for £71.6m signing.

Sky Italia reports that Chelsea are to pay three-quarters of his salary to complete the transfer.

The Blues will also focus on a number of bonuses included in the deal.

