Liadi Wins Team Nigeria’s Fifth Medal In Weightlifting

Taiwo Liadi claimed another medal for Team Nigeria at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Liadi lifted a combined total weight of 216kg to clinch Silver in the women’s 76kg category.

She also set a junior Commonwealth Games record in the process.

It was Team Nigeria’s fifth medal at the games.

All of Nigeria’s five medals at the games so far has come from the weightlifting event.

Folashade Rofiat Lawal and Adijat Olarinoye won gold medals for Team Nigeria, while Edidiong Umoafia and Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf claimed bronze medals in different categories.

