Man City Will Be Difficult To Beat In EPL

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has reiterated that Man City will be the most difficult team to beat in the Premier League.

Ferdinand believes Man City have a deep squad and experience of winning, adding that the Citizens have added the likes of Erling Haaland in and Kalvin Phillips to their squad.

Man City finished one point clear of Liverpool in last season’s Premier League title race.

Remarkably, third-placed Chelsea finished 18 points behind Liverpool.

Read Also: Kepa Set To Join Osimhen At Napoli

“I think City will be the team to beat again,” Ferdinand told Mirror Football.

“They’ve strengthened again, they have got [Erling] Haaland in and Kalvin Phillips. They have lost [Raheem] Sterling, yes, but they have got a deep squad and players that can play multiple positions.

“And they have got the experience of winning. Liverpool will push them hard again.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…