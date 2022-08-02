Man City Will Regret Selling Sterling To Chelsea -Aguero

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has faulted the club’s decision to sell Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Recall that the England international ended his seven-year stint at Pep Guardiola’s side earlier by joining Chelsea in a £50 million deal.

However, speaking on his Twitch channel, Aguero said that Man City may regret their decision.

Aguero claimed that Man City has a habit of making ‘strange decisions’, adding that he doesn’t understand why the Premier League champions would allow Sterling leave the Etihad.

“I don’t understand the sale of Sterling.

“There are times they (Manchester City) make strange decisions.”

