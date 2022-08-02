Nigeria Striker Joins Belgian Club On Four-Year Contract

Nigeria forward Victor Boniface has linked up with Belgian Pro League club Union Saint-Gilloise on a four-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Boniface joined Union Saint-Gilloise from Norwegian champions Bodo /Glimt.

Union Saint-Gilloise have the option of another year inserted in the contract.

‘The Union is getting stronger with a new striker in the person of Victor Boniface,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“From now on, Victor Boniface is a Unionist until 2026 with a 1 year option! Welcome Victor!.”

The 21-year-old won two league titles with Bodo/Glimt.

The young forward scored 23 goals and recorded eight assists in 66 appearances during his three-year stint at Bodo/Glimt.

By Adeboye Amosu

