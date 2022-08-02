Nwokocha, Chukwuma, Udo-Gabriel Cruise Into 100m Semis

Double Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah’s presence in the 2022 Commonwealth Games women’s 100m race has made the battle for the gold medal one-way traffic as the Nigerian trio of Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma and Joy Udo-Gabriel qualify for the semifinal of the blue ribband event.

Nwokocha ran her second sub 11 seconds in the 100m (10.99s) to win her heat and qualify for Wednesday evening’s semifinal.

The 21-year-old’s time is the joint fastest in the field in the first round heats with that of the Jamaican, Thompson-Herah with both winning their respective heats.

Chukwuma also won her heat after effortlessly running 11.02 seconds while Udo-Gabriel ran a new personal season’s best time of 11.43 seconds to come third in heat five to also book her place in the semis.

Any of the Nigerian trio will be dreaming of upstaging Thompson-Herah to become the third Nigerian after Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) to be crowned the Commonwealth…