OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Nigerian Midfielder Chukwuemeka

Chelsea have announced that they have reached an agreement with Aston Villa for the permanent transfer of Austrian-born Nigerian midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Both Aston Villa and Chelsea confirmed the agreement in a joint statement released on their social media handles.

“Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka,” the statement read.

“The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.“

Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka joined the Aston Villa academy from the Northampton Town academy in March 2016 and signed his first professional contract with Villa in July 2020.

He made his senior debut for Villa on 19 May 2021 in a 2–1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur, hitting the post within minutes of entering the game.

On 23 May 2021, he was named Aston Villa Academy Player of the Season for the 2020–21 season….