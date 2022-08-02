Onyekwere Wins First Commonwealth Games Discus Gold For Nigeria

Reigning African Games and African Championships champion, Chioma Onyekwere saved her best for the last major competition of the year to make history as the first Nigerian woman to win the Commonwealth Games gold in the Discus Throw event.

Onyekewere, 28, threw 61.70m in her fourth attempt to take the lead from the home girl, Jade Lally who led from the start of the competition with her opening throw of 57.33m.

The Nigerian who opened with 55.82m knew she needed more than the 58.19m she threw to win the African Championships gold last June in Mauritius.

She responded without success in the second round with a 56.42m effort, fouled the third attempt before swinging the discus to a personal season’s best mark of 61.70m, her second best career mark after the 63.30m personal best she threw last year at the CVEATC, Chula Vista in California, USA.

Team Nigeria made further…