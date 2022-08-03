Argentina,Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay Launch Joint Bid To Host 2030 World Cup

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay have launched a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The CONMEBOL Nations are aiming to bring the quadrennial tournament ‘home’ as Uruguay hosted and won the very first edition of the World Cup in 1930.

Uruguay defeated Argentina 4-2 in the final of the 1930 World Cup at the Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez suggested it was time to bring the event back to South America.

“There will be more World Cups, but the World Cup only turns 100 one time and it needs to come home,” Dominguez said.

Chile and Argentina also hosted the World Cup in 1962 and 1978 respectively.

The European duo of Spain and Portugal have already declared their intentions to host the 2030 World Cup.

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland have rescinded their decision to bid for the hosting rights of aforementioned tournament and have diverted their…