Awaziem A Great Addition To Our Squad

HNK Hadjuk Split sporting director, Mindaugas Nikolicius is delighted with the arrival of Chidozie Awaziem at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Croatian club announced the signing of Awaziem on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese side, Boavista on Monday.

Nikolicius claimed the 25-year turned down a number to lucrative offers from other clubs to sign for Hadjuk Split.

”From the first contact with him, we felt that he was interested in coming to Hajduk because he wants to fight for trophies,” Nikolicius said.

“He turned down many significantly more lucrative offers precisely because of this and thus proved that he puts football development, the desire to progress and play at a high level before money.

“I am of the opinion that the qualities he possesses will improve our team.”

Awaziem spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig outfit, Alanyaspor.

