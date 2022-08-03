Dennis Keen Leave To Watford For Premier League Club

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis is determined to leave Sky Bet Championship club, Watford this summer.

Dennis enjoyed a successful campaign with the Hornets last term scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 33 league appearances.

The London club were however relegated from the Premier League and the striker is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the Nigerian international.

Read Also:‘I Have To Move Out Of Comfort Zone’ –Aribo Reveals Reason For Leaving Rangers

Watford’s £20m valuation of the player has put potential suitors off.

The Hornets signed the 23-year-old for £3m from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge last summer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Dennis put up an impressive display in Monday night’s 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

“I enjoyed the game (against Sheffield United), we won the game, so I’m happy,”…