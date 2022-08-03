Dennis Lauds Watford Win In Home Win Against Sheffield United

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis has praised his club Watford’s performance in the 1-0 win against Sheffield United in their first match of the 2022/23 Championship season at the Vicarage Road on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Joao Pedro scored the only goal of the game for the Hornets in the 56th minute with an assist from Ismaila Sarr who utilised a pass from Dennis well.

Dennis who featured for the entire duration of the game lauded the squad for securing the three points.

“We had a difficult season last season in the Premier League. This time we came out to play good football, give the fans something to be happy about and I’m happy,” Watfordfc.com quoted Dennis as saying.

“The whole team was brilliant today and we won the game.”

Watford are currently seventh in the 2022/23 Championship on three points after matchday-on.

Watford got relegated to the…