Godbless Battles USA, Jamaican Foes, Targets World Athletics U20 Championships Record

New Nigeria U20 record holder Tima Godbless will have to overcome two formidable athletes, USA’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Jamaica’s Serena Cole to book her place in the final of the 100m final at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia.

The Nigerian is sandwiched between the American and the Jamaican in lane four of the third semifinal heat with only two going automatically to the final which takes place later Wednesday night (early Thursday morning in Nigeria).

Godbless ran a new 11.09 seconds lifetime best in the first round, the fastest time ever ran by a Nigerian in the competition and the fastest opening round heats in the history of the championships.

The 2021 World U20 Championships 100m semifinalist will be seeking to go one better this time and also break the 11.03 seconds Championships record set by Twanisha Terry of the USA at the semifinal stage of the competition…