‘How I Almost Stopped Playing Football At 15’

Super Eagles and Ajax defender, Calvin Bassey has revealed how he almost stopped playing football as a teenager before Leicester City offered him an opportunity.

Bassey was called up to Leicester City’s academy seven years ago and he starred for the Foxes’ U18s and U23s before moving to Scottish Premiership club, Rangers on a free transfer in July 2020.

Bassey joined Dutch giants, Ajax, in this summer transfer window after spending two seasons at the Gers.

In an interview with Voetball International, Bassey narrated his foray into football and how he almost stopped playing football at the age of 15.

“Indeed that was only seven years ago, I was 15,” Bassey told Voetball International.

“It was summer and I didn’t have a professional club. During those years in London, I played for many amateur teams and played a lot of street football.

“My mother insisted that I should do my…