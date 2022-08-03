‘I Have To Move Out Of Comfort Zone’ –Aribo Reveals Reason For Leaving Rangers

Joe Aribo has revealed the reason behind his decision to quit Rangers for Premier League club, Southampton.

The Nigerian international joined the Saints last month ending his three year stay at the Ibrox

Aribo won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup titles during his time with the Gers.



The midfielder was also a fan favourite with his versatility a key factor in winning over the supporters.

Aribo went viral at the weekend with a magnificent solo goal in Southampton’s pre-season friendly against Villareal ahead of the new English Premier League season.

He ran from his own half, cut in and out of half-a-dozen bodies and then slotted into the bottom corner with aplomb to rack up more than two million views.

The player admitted moving to St Mary’s

is all about testing himself in a new league.

“Yeah, I said to the boys inside, I don’t know where I pulled the right foot chop from. But yeah,…