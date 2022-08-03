‘It Feels Amazing To Join Fulham’ –Leno

Bernd Leno has disclosed that he’s delighted to have joined Fulham ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leno leaves the Emirates after losing the starting place after the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.

The German arrived at Arsenal in 2018 from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £22m.

In a chat with FFCtv, the German international stated that he can’t wait to make a good mark for Fulham.

“It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing,” Leno told FFCtv.

The Premier League newcomers will pay the Gunners an initial £3million, with a further £1m due to Arsenal based on Premier League appearances.

Arsenal will get an additional £2m if Fulham escape relegation this…