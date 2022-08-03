Jesus Is A Top Quality Player -Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has described Gabriel Jesus as a top quality player who is eager to win more trophies.

Recall that the Brazilian striker has impressed in preseason after joining from Manchester City last month, scoring seven goals in total.

Reacting to his impressive form ahead of Arsenal’s opener against Crystal Palace on Friday, Xhaka noted that he’s excited with his form.

“It’s very exciting,” Xhaka said in Arsenal’s official matchday programme last weekend. “First of all I love his attitude, his hunger to achieve something, to win something.

“He’s come from a team who have already won everything, and he gives us the hunger, the belief and the quality. But as well he’s a very humble guy. Very open, you can be serious with him, you can joke with him. This is what we need at this football club.

Asked what has he been like in training, Xhaka added: “He’s a very high-quality player, very quick, very sharp. He’s not scared to go in for a…