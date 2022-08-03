Man United Defender Telles Close To Joining Sevilla

Manchester United’s Brazil left-back Alex Telles is closing in on a loan move to La Liga side Sevilla, according to BBC Sport.

Telles has been squeezed at United after the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag’s first signing, Tyrell Malacia.

With the former Feyenoord man vying with Luke Shaw for the left-back slot, Telles spent much of pre-season playing in central defence.

However, that will not continue into this Premier League campaign after Lisandro Martinez signed from Dutch giants Ajax.

It means Telles is risking his World Cup place if he does not get a move.

The 29-year-old was recalled to the Brazil squad in January after a 14-month absence.

Telles joined United in 2020, signing for 15m euros (£13.6m) from Porto.

