Mane, De Ligt Are Not World-Class Players -Rummenigge

Former Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has revealed that he’s been left underwhelmed by the arrivals of former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

Writing in his column for Sportbuzzer, Rummenigge noted that he doesn’t understand why Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic praised Mane and De Ligt’s signings.

According to him, the two players are not world-class players.

“Why have Hasan Salihamidzic and company been praised lately for their summer transfers? Honestly, I can’t be part of this cheering chorus,” writes Rummenigge for Sportbuzzer.

“With all due respect to Sadio Mané and Matthijs de Ligt – but in my opinion neither of them are world-class players. Of course Mané will do well in the Bundesliga and score his goals, but at the age of 30 I don’t see him being at absolute top level.”

“I’m even more skeptical about De Ligt. Sure, he’s only 22 years old. But the last three seasons at…