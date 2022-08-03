Muhren Expresses Delight With Bassey’s Defensive Prowess

Former Netherlands and Ajax midfielder, Arnold Muhren has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey against PSV.

Recall that the Nigerian international was sent off in Ajax’s 2-1 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff shield on Saturday.

However, However Muhren was impressed with Bassey’s performances in both games as he praised the youngster’s key contributions.

“Although Calvin Bassey was sent off,in his short time on the pitch I saw encouraging sights,” Daily Record quoted Muhren as saying.

“He organises and points which is a good sign. He shows that he dares to play football and that is what Ajax is asking. He is physically strong and I suspect good in the air too.

“Obviously I can’t judge him based on that 14 minutes until he got a red card. But I found it remarkable that he started to play left back when he came on the field and Daley Blind…