Nigeria Miss Out As Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Qualify For 100m Final

It was a day to forget for Team Nigeria in the men’s semi-finals in the 100 metres, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as non of the country’s representatives qualified for the final.

In the first semi-finals, Nigeria’s Godson Oghenebrume finished ninth in a race won by South Africa’s Akani Simbine while Australia’s Rohan Browning was second with the two progressing to the final.

Favour Ashe featured in the second semi-finals but finished third which was not enough to guarantee qualification to the final.

Ashe was beaten to the top two qualification spots by Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon.

And in the third semi-finals, Raymond Ekevwo did not fare any better after coming seventh to miss out.

Nethaneel Blake of England, Jeremiah Azu of Wales, Benjamin Azamati of Ghana and Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka all advanced to the finals after ending the race first,…