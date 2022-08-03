NUGA Partners NBF, Brings Boxing To Nigerian Campuses

In what has been described as a defence strategy and genuine sporting endeavour for students, the Nigeria Boxing Federation, NBF, promises to help the Nigerian University Games, NUGA, establish sports in the nation’s Universities ahead of the 2024 NUGA Games in Jos.

The NBF believes that the inclusion of boxing in the Nigerian University Games comes at a crucial time in the Nigerian ecosystem. The federation plans to have a training tour of Nigerian Universities for prospective athletes and coaches.

The unveiling of the partnership was announced Io n Monday August 1 2022 at a press briefing in Abuja addressed by the President of NUGA, Mr Emeka Ogbu, the Vice President of NBF, Azania Omo-Agege and the Technical Chairman of NUGA, Prof Musa Garba Yakassai.

Omo-Agege thanked NUGA for facilitating what he believes is the right move for the growth of Boxing in Nigeria.

Also Read – #2022CWG: Liadi Wins Team Nigeria’s Fifth Medal In Weightlifting

“We are excited about this…