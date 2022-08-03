OFFICIAL: Leno Joins Fulham On Three-Year Deal

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno has left Arsenal for newly promoted Fulham after signing a three-year deal.

Fulham announced the transfer in a statement on their website on Monday.

“The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee,” the statement read.

“The 30-year-old goalkeeper has agreed terms on a three-year deal, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months.

“Having come through the ranks at VfL Stuttgart, Leno joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan at the age of 19, and immediately established himself as the club’s number one.

“Leno performed at a level that belied his young age, becoming only the third goalkeeper in Bundesliga history to secure clean sheets in his first three matches, before breaking the record for the youngest ‘keeper to appear in the Champions League shortly after.

“Leverkusen soon made the deal permanent, and Leno went on to enjoy seven excellent seasons at the BayArena, making 304 appearances…