OFFICIAL: Schmeichel Joins Nice After 11 Years At Leicester

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has joined Ligue 1 club OGC Nice after spending 11 years at Leicester City.

The Foxes announced Schmeichel’s departure in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

Schmeichel joined Leicester in 2011 from Leeds United and helped them win the Championship, Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

The statement from Leicester read:“Goalkeeper and Club Captain Kasper Schmeichel will join Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, ending an 11-year association with the Football Club that sees him leave with his status firmly secured as one of greatest players in Leicester City history.

“The 35-year-old, who lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship trophies after signing from Leeds United in 2011, joins the French side for an undisclosed fee, subject to international and league approval.

“Schmeichel, who sits third in Leicester City’s all-time appearance list having played 479 times during 11 historic seasons for the…