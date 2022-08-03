Ofili Returns, Set For #2022CWG 200m, 4x100m Relay Events

Sprinter Favour Ofili is now available to compete for Nigeria after she tested negative for Covid-19.

The 19-year-old had been kept in isolation upon her arrival in Birmingham last weekend after testing positive for Covid-19, but the Nigerian has now rejoined the team and will make her Commonwealth Games debut on Thursday when the 200m event gets underway at the Alexander Stadium.

Ofili, the reigning Nigeria record holder in the half-lap race at 21.96 seconds, is one of the overwhelming favourites for the event.

She will also compete in the 4x100m relay event which starts on Saturday.

Also ready to compete for Nigeria is reigning Nigeria 200m champion, Alaba Akintola after he was finally issued a British visa at his base in the USA.

The 20-year-old missed the 200m on account of that and may have arrived too late for the 200m but will certainly be a part of the 4x100m relay team…