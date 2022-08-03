Osimhen Must Avoid Getting Himself Into The Wrong Books

Former Nigeria striker, Victor Ikpeba, has advised Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to always be calm and avoid getting himself into the wrong books for both club and country.

Napoli and Super Eagles star, Osimhen has recently been grabbing headlines for the wrong reasons, following disagreements with his family and training ground bust up at Napoli.

However, in a chat with Comfort 95.1 FM, Ikpeba has urged Osimhen to calm down and focus on his career.

Read Also: #2002CWG: Udo-Gabriel Goes Head-To-Head With Thompson-Herah For 100m Final Spot

“Human beings are different. I remember my time as a professional footballer many years ago, I had my personality and character. I was very outspoken but had respect for senior players.

“Osimhen is still a young guy. I don’t care what people think about me. When anything is on social media, people tend to take sides. I honestly don’t have any problem with him.

“The sky is his limit but he needs to concentrate. People have…