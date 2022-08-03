Udo-Gabriel Goes Head-To-Head With Thompson-Herah For 100m Final Spot

2018 Commonwealth Games 4x10m bronze medalist Joy Udo Gabriel must overcome a formiable obstacle in the form of reigning Olympics double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, home girl AshaPhilip and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle Lee Ahye as shebids for her first global 100m final appearance.

The Nigerian ran a new 11.43 seconds personal season’s best to qualify for Wednesday’s semifinal but needs to run a massive lifetime best to realise her dream.

The 23 year old can draw inspiration from teenage sensation Tima Godbless who scorched to a new 11.09 seconds Nigeria U20 record Tuesday at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia.

While it may not be smooth sailing for the pretty Udo-Gabriel, reigning Nigeria fastest woman Grace Nwokocha and former African Youth and U20 champion Rosemary Chukwuma are expected to qualify for the final.

Read Also: Onyenso Joins Kentucky Men’s Basketball For 2022/23 Season

Nwokocha, the Olympics and World Championships…