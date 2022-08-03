West Brom Boss Bruce Praises Ajayi For Improvements

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi has improved his game in recent times, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi was the Baggies best player in last Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship opening day 1-0 win against Middlesbrough at the Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old’s upturn in form has coincided with Steve Bruce’s arrival at the club.



Bruce took charge of the Baggies in February this year.

The former Newcastle manager stated that he has noticed a big step up from the Nigeria international.

“Ajayi I have to say, he’s improved enormously since I’ve walked through the door,” Bruce was quoted by Express and Star.

“I’ve enjoyed watching him, he’s a hell of a good defender. When he’s like he was on Saturday he’s big, strong, powerful, quick, he gave a mountain of a performance, especially second half.”

