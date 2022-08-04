Chelsea Hold Talks With Barcelona Over Shock Move For Aubameyang

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona as they are interested in signing former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes, Daily Mail reports.

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling but Thomas Tuchel is eager to add another forward to his ranks following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Having only joined in February, Aubameyang wants to stay at Barcelona but he is a player they would be willing to move on to raise funds to register their new signings.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea identified Aubameyang as a potential new striker and contacted Barcelona to begin negotiations.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held talks with Barcelona chiefs earlier this summer over potential transfers.

The London club have not yet tabled an official offer for Aubameyang. However, Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time at Dortmund and Chelsea could try to use that to their…