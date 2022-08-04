Chukwuemeka Signing Thrills Chelsea Boss, Boehly

Chairman of Chelsea, Todd Boehly, has expressed his happiness after signing Austrian-born Nigerian midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to the club this summer transfer window.

The Blues signed Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa for £20 million.

The 18-year-old had been linked to Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund before finally settling for Chelsea.

Boehly lauded the youngster in his comment published on the Chelsea-news.

“Carney is one of the most exciting young players in Europe so we are really looking forward to seeing him at Stamford Bridge,” Boehly said.

Also Read: Frankfurt Vs Bayern Munich, Berlin Derby Headline Great 2022/23 Bundesliga Matchday 1 Fixtures

“We are delighted to be able to bring him to Chelsea and add such a talented young individual to our squad for the new season and beyond.”

Chukwuemeka was born in Austria to…