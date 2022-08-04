Chukwuma, Nwokocha Lose In Women’s 100m Final

The duo of Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria failed to secure a podium finish in the women’s 100 metres final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday night.

Chukwuma and Nwokocha placed fourth and fifth respectively to miss out on securing a medal.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the gold with a time of 10.95 seconds, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia won silver after returning a time of 11.01 seconds and England’s Daryll Neita got the bronze with 11.07 seconds.

And Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala is the new Commonwealth Games men’s 100 metres champion after claiming gold in Wednesday’s final.





Ferdinand Omanyala

Omanyala dethroned the reigning champion Akani Simbine of South Africa by running 10.02 seconds to become the first Kenyan to win the race in over 60 years.

Simbine settled for silver with a time of 10.13 seconds and Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon got the bronze.

Omanyala was the…