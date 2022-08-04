De Laurentiis:‘Why I Will Stop Signing African Players’

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has vowed never to sign another African player unless a promise is made not to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Football Italia, De Laurentiis made this known at a live-streamed event.

The 73-year-old’s comment may not be unconnected to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s frequent national team duties.

Last season, Osimhen suffered a serious fracture to his face following a collision with Inter‘s Milan Skrinier and had to undergo surgery.



He also tested positive for COVID-19 but came out to declare himself fit for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year but did not eventuality feature.

The Serie A club has just two Africans currently in their squad, Osimhen and Cameroon star André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Senegal skipper, Kalidou Koulibaly recently joined Chelsea after spending eight years at Napoli.

However Anguissa and…