De Laurentiis:‘Why I Will Stop Signing African Players’

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has vowed never to sign another African player unless a promise is made not to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.
According to Football Italia, De Laurentiis made this known at a live-streamed event.
The 73-year-old’s comment may not be unconnected to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s frequent national team duties.
Last season, Osimhen suffered a serious fracture to his face following a collision with Inter‘s Milan Skrinier and had to undergo surgery.
He also tested positive for COVID-19 but came out to declare himself fit for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year but did not eventuality feature.
Also Read: Hadjuk Split Chief: Awaziem A Great Addition To Our Squad
The Serie A club has just two Africans currently in their squad, Osimhen and Cameroon star André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Senegal skipper, Kalidou Koulibaly recently joined Chelsea after spending eight years at Napoli.
However Anguissa and…
Source: Complete Sports