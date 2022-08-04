Done Deal: Lookman Seals Atalanta Transfer

Serie A club, Atalanta have completed the signing of Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, reports Completesports.com.

The deal is believed to be worth €15m including add-ons.

Lookman signed a four-year contract with an option to extend to 2027.

The Nigeria international spent last season on loan at Leicester City, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old joined RB Leipzig from Everton in 2019 in a deal worth €17m.

The winger played just 24 games across all competitions for the German side, scoring five and creating four.

He also spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Fulham, where he contributed towards eight goals.

By Adeboye Amosu

