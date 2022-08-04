‘I’m Here To Win All Trophies Possible’

Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane, made the perfect start to life in Germany, helping Bayern to Supercup glory with a goal to open his account.

Now part of the highest scoring league in Europe, Mane will be battling Christopher Nkunku, Patrik Schick and the rest for the Bundesliga top scorer’s title, too.

In this interview with the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga media, the former Liverpool forward speaks about his new career destination and ambitions.

Talk to us through your journey and development from growing up in the village of Bambali to now playing on football’s biggest stages.

“It was an incredible journey with some really, really tough moments. But I take it positively because it’s part of life, of course. If you want to achieve your dreams at some point, you need to sacrifice, which I did. From Bambali to Dakar, Dakar to France, France to Austria, Austria to… You know, a lot of changes, languages, cultures, many things. But I hoped to become a football player and,…