Koulibaly: Don’t Compare Me With Rudiger

New Chelsea signing, Kalidou Koulibaly has told the fans not to compare him with departed Blues defender, Toni Rudiger because they are not the same personality in terms of playing style.

Recall that the Senegalese international was signed from Napoli this summer after Rudiger joined Real Madrid.

Koulibaly during his presentation stated that he will his best to solidify the team.

“Antonio is a really good player,” said Koulibaly at today’s presentation.

“I know what he did for Chelsea. I used to play against him when he was at Roma. He did a lot at Chelsea and I’m happy for him when he joined Real Madrid, but for me it’s not pressure.

“I don’t want to be the guy who is replacing Rudiger. I am Koulibaly, another player, not the same player, I don’t play like him. I have different skills, another style, another idea of football, so I will try to do my best to give solidity to the team.”

Solidity was a word Koulibaly brought up often. For all his ballplaying…