Liverpool Going For Quadruple Next Season

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has assured fans that the team will be targeting all the four trophies up for grabs next season.

The Brazilian international made this known in an interview with the official Liverpool matchday programme.

Recall that Firmino and his teammates are up and running with an impressive 3-1 victory over City in the FA Community Shield last weekend and begin their fresh bid for Premier League glory at Fulham this Saturday lunchtime.

“I feel grateful for last season. I don’t want to diminish the achievement of the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it wasn’t to be,” the No.9 told the official Liverpool matchday programme.

“Who knows this season? We’ll go after all four trophies again, but it’s about taking things step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it’s possible and our focus is to win all four…