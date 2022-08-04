Mikel Is My Football Idol -Ndidi

Leicester City and Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that John Mikel Obi was his football idol as a youngster

while coming through the ranks.

Wilfred Ndidi made this known as he appeared as a speaker on a Twitter space hosted by

FanBants, a fantasy gaming platform where football fans compete against one another for

bragging rights and cash prizes.

On his football idol as a kid, the Leicester City anchorman responded: “Mikel. because of him, I

was always fighting to get the No. 12 jersey. I have massive respect for what he did for Chelsea

and the Super Eagles, and I looked up to him a lot.”

Ndidi, was recently showered with praises from Paul Scholes, who described him as one of the

best defensive midfielders in the game and the missing piece in the Manchester United team.

On the compliments from the United legend , Ndidi said “he’s a legend for me.

” He has his

opinion and I’m excited when a legend says good things about me. It was a boost of…