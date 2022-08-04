Nnamdi Wins Bronze For Team Nigeria In Powerlifting

Innocent Nnamdi on Thursday won Team Nigeria’s first medal in Powerlifting, after claiming Bronze in the men’s Lightweight category at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It is Team Nigeria’s fifth bronze medal and also ninth overall medals won so far in Birmingham.

Nnamdi lifted a second round attempt of 190kg to win bronze while Malaysia’s Bonnie Gustin and Mark Swan won gold and silver respectively.

Nnamdi’s compatriot Thomas Kure finished fourth after a lift of 180kg.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria is guaranteed another medal this time in boxing following Ifeanyi Onyekwere’s qualification to the semi-finals.

In the men’s over 92kg Super Heavyweight category, Onyekwere outclassed Marcel Mouafo-Feujo of Canada 5-0.

He will now meet Sagar Ahlawat of India in the semi-final billed for Saturday.

