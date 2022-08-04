Rivers United United Midfielder Joins Tanzanian Club

Rivers United midfielder Nelson Esor has linked up with Tanzanian Premier League club, Simba FC, reports Completesports.com.

Esor was an integral member of the Rivers United that won the Nigeria Professional Football League title for the first time last month.

The player joined Rivers United from local rivals, Go Round FC in January 2019.

The 25-year-old made 83 league appearances for Stanley Eguma’s side registering 11 goals and five assists.

“Welcome to Simba SC, Nelson Okwa. #NguvuMoja,” reads a tweet on Simba’s official Twitter handle.

Rivers United have also announced the departure of the attacking midfielder.

“Nelson Esor has joined Simba FC of Tanzania,”the club tweeted.

“A model professional. A credit to Rivers United.

“We thank you Esor for your contribution to our club during your stay with us.

“Everyone at Rivers United wishes Nelson Esor…