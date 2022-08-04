Rohr Wants NFF To Settle His Outstanding Debt

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to settle his outstanding debt.

Rohr was dismissed by the NFF on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon

The German later went to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to seek compensation for unfair dismissal.

The tribunal ordered the NFF to pay the Franco-German about $380,000 in May, adding that the NFF would be sanctioned if Rohr was not paid in full within 45 days.

“I received part of the payments from Fifa but not everything has been paid,” Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

“The ruling already said the interest must be paid, now we are waiting for the outstanding with the interest.”

