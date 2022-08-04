Sadiq Close To Borussia Dortmund Transfer

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is set to join German club, Borussia Dortmund on a permanent transfer.

Dortmund are in the market for a new striker after Cameroonian Sebastian Haller was diagnosed with testicular tumour.

The former European champions signed Haller as replacement for Norway international Erling Haaland who has moved to Manchester City.

Haller is now expected to spend several months on the sidelines as a result of the setback.

Dortmund have reportedly agreed a deal for Sadiq, and will pay as much as €30 million including add ons.

The 25-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded 12 assists in 36 league appearances to help Almeria secure promotion to LaLiga last season.

Sadiq has been linked with the likes of Benfica, Villarreal, Sevilla and Valencia this season.

