Super Eagles To Face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal In Friendly Game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in an international friendly in September.

This was revealed by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Muhammad Sanusi.

Though, there is no official statement from the NFF or the Portuguese Football Federation.

According to Sanusi the game is expected to hold in September, as the NFF want to take advantage of the FIFA window following the postponement of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers till March next year.

Also, Sanusi stated that Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is involve in the arrangement of the friendly with Portugal.

Speaking on Brila FM, Sanusi said“We are all aware that qualifiers was fixed for September but because of the change of date of the AFCON qualifiers which has been moved to next year March, therefore the NFF has made it a duty to always use the FIFA window to play quality friendly matches with the aim of keeping the team in good shape.

“That’s why we use the contact and…