Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Nigerian Defender

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Serie A club Udinese for Italy-born Nigerian left-back Destiny Udogie.

The 19-year-old rose to prominence last season after an incredible debut season with Udinese.

Udogie scored five goals and provided three assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese, showing off his skills both offensively and defensively.
And Sky Sports reports that Tottenham are working on a deal for Udogie and they could agree to pay Udinese around €25m, including add-ons, for him.

Also, Spurs are willing to leave the full back in Italy for another year, allowing him to continue his development in Serie A.

Contracted to Udinese until 2026, Udogie has attracted the attention of a number of clubs this summer, but none have sent in a convincing offer to the Friulian side.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is known for his impressive ability to develop wing backs, so Udojie will almost certainly be keen on the move.

Source: Complete Sports

