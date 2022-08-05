2022CWG: Ofili Becomes Third Nigerian Woman To Qualify For 200m Final

Favour Ofili has become the third Nigerian woman after Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) to run in the final of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games after the 19-year-old won her semifinal heat on Friday evening at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Ofili ran 22.66 seconds to win the race and qualify for Saturday’s final where she will now be hoping to keep to the tradition of making it to the podium after her predecessors.

In 1994 in Victoria, Canada, Onyali ran 22.35 seconds but was denied the chance of completing a sprint double by Australia’s Cathy Freeman who also denied Fatimah Yusuf the opportunity at the same edition to successfully defend the 400m title she won four years earlier in Auckland, New Zealand.

Onyali had to settle for the silver medal but 20 years later, Okagbare was unstoppable as she became the first Nigerian nay African woman to secure the double sprint title at the Games.

Okagbare set a 10.85 Games record to win the 100m and added the…