2022CWG: Oluwafemiayo Breaks World Record In Women’s Powerlifting To Clinch Gold

Another world record was broken by Team Nigeria this time in women’s heavyweight powerlifting thanks to Folashade Oluwafemiayo.

Recall, Goodness Nwachukwu had earlier broken two world records in women’s discus F-42 to clinch gold.

Oluwafemiayo lifted a series of: 130kg, 150kg and 55kg to score a cumulative 123.4 points, to win yet another gold medal for Nigeria.

Bose Omolayo finished second behind Oluwafemi after lifting 145kg and scored 115.2 points.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal went to Hani Watson from Australia.

Team Nigeria now has four gold, two silver and five bronze medals and now move up to ninth position in the medal standings

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.