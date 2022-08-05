2022CWG: Team Nigeria Wrestlers Oborududu, Adekuoroye Breeze Into Final

Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye will both contest for gold medals in their respective events in women’s wrestling at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

On Friday the duo effortlessly won their semi-finals matches to progress into Saturday’s final.

Oborududu defeated India’s Divya Kakran 11-0 (Victory by Technical Superiority) in the 68kg category.

She then followed it up with another commanding 10-0 win against Tonga’s Tiger Cocker Lemale.

The She will now contest for the gold medal against Linda Morais from Canada.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Oborududu claimed the gold medal.

In the women’s 57kg category, Adekuoroye kicked off her campaign at the games with a 2-0 against Veronica Ayo of Uganda.

She then went on to defeat Kenya’s Sophia Ayieta 10-0 and recorded another 10-0 win in the semis against Hannah Taylor of Canada.

And she will be targeting a third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal (won gold in 2014 and…